The Benchmark Company lifts AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] traded at a low on 02/10/22, posting a -0.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Lilly to Supply up to 600,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bebtelovimab, to the U.S. Government in Ongoing Effort to Provide COVID-19 Treatments.

Bebtelovimab neutralizes Omicron, including subvariant BA.2, as demonstrated by pseudovirus and/or authentic virus data.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has entered into a purchase agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600,000 doses, for at least $720 million, of investigational drug bebtelovimab (LY-CoV1404), the second antibody developed through AbCellera’s collaboration with Lilly. The U.S. government will accept the doses of bebtelovimab if it is granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lilly has submitted a request for an EUA for bebtelovimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain high-risk patients to the FDA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5176878 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at 5.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.24%.

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $2.71 billion, with 278.93 million shares outstanding and 196.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 5176878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $38.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.20.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.00.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 42.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $577,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Earnings analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

There are presently around $959 million, or 43.90% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,821,407, which is approximately 47.751% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 11,858,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.79 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $101.16 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 15,519,716 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,036,267 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 76,501,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,057,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,274 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,444,663 shares during the same period.