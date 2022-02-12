Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Revenue clocked in at $3.95 billion, up 17.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $50.47 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.3756, while the highest price level was $53.18. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Announces 2022 Investor Day.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) senior leadership will discuss the company’s long-term growth and diversification strategies, financial framework and innovation initiatives during its Investor Day on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.13 percent and weekly performance of 8.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 3384352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $66, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.61.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.01, while it was recorded at 49.28 for the last single week of trading, and 44.05 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.41 and a Gross Margin at -2.98. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,003 million, or 76.10% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,307,088, which is approximately -0.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,126,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.95 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $211.3 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 43.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,135,364 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,039,454 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 57,997,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,172,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,050,477 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,628 shares during the same period.