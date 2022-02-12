SLM Corporation [SLM] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $20

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] closed the trading session at $19.88 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.405, while the highest price level was $20.29. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Katapult Announces Appointments of Joyce Phillips and Jane J. Thompson to Board of Directors.

New Directors bring decades of financial industry executive leadership to support Katapult’s next phase of growth.

Katapult, a lease-to-own platform that integrates with major e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for non-prime customers, today announced the appointment of Joyce Phillips and Jane J. Thompson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Phillips and Ms. Thompson were appointed to the class of directors that will stand for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.07 percent and weekly performance of 1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, SLM reached to a volume of 3954743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07.

SLM stock trade performance evaluation

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.02, while it was recorded at 19.70 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,544 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,874,336, which is approximately -3.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,470,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.67 million in SLM stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $343.31 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 12.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 19,144,265 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 22,722,670 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 242,166,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,033,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,382,044 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,218,053 shares during the same period.