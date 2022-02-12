Market cap of GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] reaches 544.92M – now what?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.71 during the day while it closed the day at $9.51. The company report on January 31, 2022 that GrowGeneration Acquires Horticultural Rep Group.

Expands GrowGen’s Global Supply Chain and Private Label Initiatives.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced the acquisition of Horticultural Rep Group (HRG).

GrowGeneration Corp. stock has also gained 22.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRWG stock has declined by -59.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.38% and lost -27.13% year-on date.

The market cap for GRWG stock reached $544.92 million, with 58.53 million shares outstanding and 51.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 4442315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $24, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

GRWG stock trade performance evaluation

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.55. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 27.96 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.70. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of $13,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $228 million, or 54.70% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 3,974,611, which is approximately 172.68% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,473,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.26 million in GRWG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.2 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 1.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 5,187,144 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,635,927 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 14,518,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,341,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,567 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,143,112 shares during the same period.