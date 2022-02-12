KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] gained 1.22% or 0.11 points to close at $9.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3570557 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that EMPIRE STATE BUILDING PRESENTS ULTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY EXPERIENCE AT THE WORLD’S MOST ROMANTIC BUILDING, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TIFFANY & CO..

The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced its plans for Valentine’s Day, which will include an iconic partnership with Tiffany & Co. for bucket list, romantic celebrations in the heart of New York City.

Happily, Ever Empire Package – Five lucky couples who book the Happily Ever Empire engagement package for Valentine’s Day weekend will receive additional, special gifts as a part of their experience. This includes a Tiffany & Co. Color Block Two-piece Mug and Tea set, and floral bouquets wrapped in artwork by Curtis Kulig, with whom Tiffany has partnered for Valentine’s Day. The $1,000 package grants priority access to the 86th Floor Observatory, a complimentary bottle of Champagne in a private corner of the iconic outdoor observatory deck, a private guided tour of the building, and access to the 102nd Floor Observatory. Couples who book the package will receive a special offer from the nearby Langham Hotel, which features Empire State Suites with stunning views of the couple’s proposal site.

It opened the trading session at $8.94, the shares rose to $9.31 and dropped to $8.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESRT points out that the company has recorded -15.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ESRT reached to a volume of 3570557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ESRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.93.

Trading performance analysis for ESRT stock

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, ESRT shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.40 and a Gross Margin at +19.62. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Total Capital for ESRT is now 1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.24. Additionally, ESRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] managed to generate an average of -$23,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]

There are presently around $1,260 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,764,487, which is approximately -0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 16,054,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.17 million in ESRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.24 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly 5.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 14,347,456 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 10,891,841 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 115,029,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,269,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,093,865 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,546,706 shares during the same period.