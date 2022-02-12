Kellogg Company [K] moved up 3.11: Why It’s Important

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] price surged by 3.11 percent to reach at $1.92. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Kellogg Company Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2021 Fourth quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

A sum of 5272259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Kellogg Company shares reached a high of $64.90 and dropped to a low of $62.20 until finishing in the latest session at $63.58.

The one-year K stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.25. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $76 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on K stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 76 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 135.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.24, while it was recorded at 62.06 for the last single week of trading, and 64.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.09%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,879 million, or 86.80% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,631,837, which is approximately -0.565% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,510,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 15,632,079 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 14,319,549 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 260,016,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,968,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,494,519 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,880,288 shares during the same period.