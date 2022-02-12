Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] fell -7.32% so far this year. What now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.94 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of Dividends in 2021.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced the tax reporting information for the 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -7.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IRT Stock saw the intraday high of $24.60 and lowest of $23.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.98, which means current price is +12.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 4992072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has IRT stock performed recently?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, IRT shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.85, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.02 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]

There are presently around $2,984 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,727,468, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,613,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.71 million in IRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $162.44 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly -1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 28,064,010 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,551,853 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 91,710,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,326,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,060,241 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,720,774 shares during the same period.