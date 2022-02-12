B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $89.799 during the day while it closed the day at $86.49. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Caesars Sportsbook Expands Sports Betting Footprint to Washington State.

Best-in-class sportsbook operator launches in-person sports betting in The Evergreen State through partnerships with Muckleshoot Casino and Spokane Tribe Casino.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced the expansion of Caesars Sportsbook to Washington state following its receipt of a sports wagering license from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 13.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has declined by -13.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.75% and lost -7.53% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $17.91 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 204.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 2993012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $130.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 113.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.27. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.27, while it was recorded at 83.06 for the last single week of trading, and 97.93 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,237 million, or 95.20% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,453,101, which is approximately 3.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,722,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.38 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 17,238,844 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 17,350,979 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 163,835,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,425,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,226,009 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,053,006 shares during the same period.