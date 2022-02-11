ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is -11.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a high on 02/10/22, posting a 2.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.95. The company report on February 10, 2022 that ZoomInfo Available to Federal Government Agencies Under GSA Schedule.

Company Licensing Top-Tier Data-as-a-Service Platform to U.S. Government Agencies.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced its services are available to be purchased by government customers through the General Services Administration Schedules program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5468155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 6.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.79%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $21.39 billion, with 263.29 million shares outstanding and 210.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5468155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $81.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $90, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 80 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 78.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.96. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.96, while it was recorded at 54.14 for the last single week of trading, and 58.03 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 42.10%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $19,056 million, or 74.20% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 60,755,473, which is approximately -31.191% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; TA ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 55,848,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.15 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 165.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

241 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 156,146,932 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 31,341,984 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 153,955,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,444,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,973,969 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 943,547 shares during the same period.