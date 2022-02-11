why UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.60

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 5.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.48. The company report on November 30, 2021 that UP Fintech Achieved Annual Target for New Account Growth.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenues were US$60.8 million, a 59.6% increase from the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was US$5.3 million.

In the quarter, the Company’s internationalization strategy demonstrated substantial progress. By the end of the third quarter, customer accounts increased by 117,800 to 1.77 million, nearly twice that of the same period last year. The number of customers with deposits increased to 612,000, nearly 3 times that of the same period last year. Notably, over 80% of newly funded accounts in Q3 came from overseas. The Company has acquired 353,300 funded accounts this year, surpassing the 350,000 new funded account guidance it set out earlier this year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3176820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.13%.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $651.80 million, with 150.55 million shares outstanding and 57.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 3176820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $113 million, or 21.10% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,285,535, which is approximately 2.492% of the company’s market cap and around 13.75% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,570,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.87 million in TIGR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9.49 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 41.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 9,967,795 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,969,146 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,659,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,596,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,513,412 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,830,504 shares during the same period.