why Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.88

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] price surged by 3.37 percent to reach at $2.77. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Tenet Calls for Full Redemption of 7.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) yesterday called for the redemption of all of the $700 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.500% senior secured first lien notes due April 1, 2025 (the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2001, by and between Tenet and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as successor trustee to The Bank of New York, as supplemented by the Thirty-Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 7, 2020, thereto (collectively, the “Indenture”).

The Notes will be redeemed on February 23, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) with available cash on hand, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus the make-whole premium set forth in the Indenture (the “Redemption Price”), together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, to, but not including, the Redemption Date. Tenet expects the Redemption Price to be approximately $730 million, and through such redemption, to lower its future annual cash interest payments by approximately $53 million.

A sum of 3272295 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares reached a high of $88.19 and dropped to a low of $81.14 until finishing in the latest session at $84.99.

The one-year THC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.49. The average equity rating for THC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $92.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $100, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on THC stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for THC shares from 105 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

THC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, THC shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.58, while it was recorded at 76.82 for the last single week of trading, and 71.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenet Healthcare Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +7.29. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for THC is now 6.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60,378.57. Additionally, THC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59,189.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] managed to generate an average of $3,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

THC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation go to -6.81%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,233 million, or 96.30% of THC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,068,110, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,879,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $894.48 million in THC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $711.43 million in THC stock with ownership of nearly -18.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC] by around 9,120,123 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 7,895,911 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 83,118,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,134,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,887,242 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,291,279 shares during the same period.