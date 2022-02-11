why Quotient Limited [QTNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.38

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] traded at a high on 02/10/22, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Quotient Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Provides Business Update.

MosaiQ™ Solution:.

Transfusion Diagnostics: The Notified Body completed the assessment of the Company’s technical dossier and has advised that it will recommend the MosaiQ Expanded Immunohematology (IH) microarray for CE marking approval;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3223458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quotient Limited stands at 11.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.63%.

The market cap for QTNT stock reached $154.16 million, with 101.57 million shares outstanding and 76.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.55K shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 3223458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18.

How has QTNT stock performed recently?

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -27.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0247, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9140 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.05.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -44.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$249,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $122 million, or 86.00% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 9,251,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.43 million in QTNT stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $10.48 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 3.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 3,448,627 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,327,296 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 68,241,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,017,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 611,379 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 766,191 shares during the same period.