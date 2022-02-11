why Metromile Inc. [MILE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.53

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.48 at the close of the session, down -6.92%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Metromile Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement with Lemonade.

Transaction Anticipated to Close During Q2 2022.

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced that at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held today, the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement entered into with Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) to acquire Metromile in an all-stock transaction (the “merger proposal”).

Metromile Inc. stock is now -32.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MILE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.62 and lowest of $1.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.39, which means current price is +12.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, MILE reached a trading volume of 6574280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metromile Inc. [MILE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MILE shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MILE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Metromile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MILE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has MILE stock performed recently?

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, MILE shares dropped by -26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9528, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8891 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Metromile Inc. [MILE]

There are presently around $123 million, or 72.10% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 9,384,285, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,003,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.72 million in MILE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.25 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly -2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 26,789,755 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,019,048 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 40,857,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,666,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,996,399 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085,953 shares during the same period.