why Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.83

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $25.16 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.80, while the highest price level was $25.805. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Dropbox to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 8:00 PM ET on February 24, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 7781474.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.53 percent and weekly performance of 5.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 2895063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $33.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.30, while it was recorded at 24.77 for the last single week of trading, and 28.02 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.34. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.39.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.38. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$92,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,447 million, or 81.00% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,985,146, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,516,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.55 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $382.69 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 8.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 30,391,257 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 56,770,888 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 167,262,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,424,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,163,100 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 15,566,317 shares during the same period.