why Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.50

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DRMA] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.55 during the day while it closed the day at $1.42. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Dermata Appoints Life Science Executive Brittany Bradrick to Board of Directors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) (“Dermata,” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced the appointment of Brittany Bradrick to its Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.

“I am excited to welcome Brittany to our Board of Directors,” commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata’s Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman. “Brittany brings an immense amount of industry expertise to Dermata and has an accomplished background with over 25 years’ experience in finance, strategy, and corporate development for life science companies, with both operational and advisory experience. Brittany’s credentials and achievements will greatly benefit our company as we continue to develop our product candidates DMT310 and DMT410 from our Spongilla technology platform.”.

The market cap for DRMA stock reached $11.83 million, with 8.33 million shares outstanding and 4.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 240.41K shares, DRMA reached a trading volume of 22846815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9376, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading.

Additionally, DRMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 964.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 585.62.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.71% of DRMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRMA stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 40,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.17% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 22,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in DRMA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in DRMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DRMA] by around 122,424 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 175,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 169,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRMA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,849 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 175,000 shares during the same period.