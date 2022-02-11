why Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.43

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] loss -0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $5.32 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Announcement of Tender Offer for up to US$300.0 million of 2026 Notes by CSN Resources S.A..

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announced today that its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by CSN Resources, in its sole discretion, the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.50 billion with the latest information. SID stock price has been found in the range of $5.29 to $5.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 7419281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $6.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 3.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SID stock

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.70 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.62.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 361.13. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 318.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $108,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

There are presently around $207 million, or 2.90% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,454,829, which is approximately -1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,904,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.65 million in SID stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $25.61 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 32.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 8,908,622 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 10,497,561 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,150,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,556,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,016,559 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,334,807 shares during the same period.