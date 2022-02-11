why Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.32

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] loss -1.15% or -0.26 points to close at $22.32 with a heavy trading volume of 4570655 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces December 31, 2021 Financial Results and Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.42 Per Share and Additional Dividends Totaling $0.12 Per Share For 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.42 per share. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The Board of Directors has also declared additional dividends totaling $0.12 per share for 2022, to be distributed in four consecutive quarterly payments of $0.03 per share per quarter. The first additional dividend is also payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $22.80, the shares rose to $23.00 and dropped to $22.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCC points out that the company has recorded 11.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 4570655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $22.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for ARCC stock

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.83 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.07, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.33 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.59. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.91.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.15. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $333,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $3,196 million, or 31.85% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,198,781, which is approximately 1.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,033,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.56 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $127.96 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 20,525,017 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 6,274,411 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 114,742,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,541,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,765,716 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,177,361 shares during the same period.