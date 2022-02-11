Wall Street Analyst Upgrade UDR Inc. [UDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] loss -3.35% or -1.91 points to close at $55.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2969898 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that UDR Reports Tax Status of 2021 Distributions.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2021 distributions paid to shareholders. The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions per share and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:.

It opened the trading session at $56.11, the shares rose to $57.21 and dropped to $54.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UDR points out that the company has recorded 3.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 2969898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $62.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 84.91.

Trading performance analysis for UDR stock

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.88, while it was recorded at 56.23 for the last single week of trading, and 53.67 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.92. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $50,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $17,474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,831,386, which is approximately -1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 43,763,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 9.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 25,714,021 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 14,618,580 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 266,183,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,515,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,990,916 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,602 shares during the same period.