Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.63 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Clean Energy and Enbridge Partner to Make CNG Available to UPS Canada Fleet Vehicles in Ontario.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), along with its industry partner Union Energy Solutions Limited Partnership, an unregulated affiliate of Enbridge Gas Inc. – an Enbridge Company, announced it has signed an agreement to fuel United Parcel Service (UPS) Canada delivery fleet vehicles with compressed natural gas (CNG) at its London, Ontario station.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is now 8.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNE Stock saw the intraday high of $6.97 and lowest of $6.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.79, which means current price is +41.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 3876510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 83.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $636 million, or 43.50% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,149,739, which is approximately 2.687% of the company’s market cap and around 20.71% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,362,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.07 million in CLNE stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $82.27 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 63.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 17,379,497 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,259,701 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 67,725,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,364,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,555,600 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,287 shares during the same period.