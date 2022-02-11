Wall Street Analyst Resumed DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] gained 6.11% on the last trading session, reaching $2.43 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that DouYu Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“Douyu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced changes to its board of directors and management. Mr. Wenming Zhang has tendered his voluntary resignation from his position as a director and co-chief executive officer of the Company due to personal reasons, effective as of December 7, 2021.

Ms. Yang Deng has been appointed as a director on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective as of December 7, 2021. In addition, Mr. Mingming Su, the Company’s director and Chief Strategy Officer, will serve as a member of the Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board, effective as of December 7, 2021.

DouYu International Holdings Limited represents 326.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $716.32 million with the latest information. DOYU stock price has been found in the range of $2.31 to $2.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 5735474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $3.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16.06, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on DOYU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for DOYU stock

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.96. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $37,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 32,939,066 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 48,085,491 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,372,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,652,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,743 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 39,704,584 shares during the same period.