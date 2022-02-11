Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.86 during the day while it closed the day at $28.78. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Lithium Americas Completes Acquisition of Millennial Lithium.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) and Millennial Lithium Corp. (“Millennial”) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) whereby Lithium Americas has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial. Millennial owns 100% of the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project (“Pastos Grandes” or “Project”) in Salta, Argentina.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Lithium Americas has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial (“Millennial Shares”) and Millennial shareholders are entitled to receive 0.1261 of a common share of Lithium Americas and $0.001 in cash in exchange for each Millennial Share held immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement. The share ratio was calculated by valuing the Lithium Americas shares at a price equal to the volume-weighted average share price of Lithium Americas for the 20 trading days ending two business days prior to closing, and by valuing the Millennial common shares at a price of C$4.70 per share. In aggregate, the Company issued approximately 13,200,000 Lithium Americas common shares under the Arrangement to former Millennial securityholders as consideration for their respective Millennial Shares and convertible securities.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock has also gained 13.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAC stock has declined by -12.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.29% and lost -1.17% year-on date.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $4.68 billion, with 119.93 million shares outstanding and 113.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 3251612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $30 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LAC shares from 31 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.84. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.26, while it was recorded at 27.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 57.40.

There are presently around $615 million, or 24.46% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. with ownership of 2,270,045, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, holding 1,845,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.19 million in LAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $53.7 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 54.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 7,577,123 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,993,856 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 8,379,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,950,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,374 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,641,435 shares during the same period.