Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Aflac U.S. President Teresa White Named a 2022 AACSB Influential Leader.

White Recognized for Her Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Digital Transformation.

A sum of 4416134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.33M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $66.97 and dropped to a low of $65.50 until finishing in the latest session at $65.55.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.98. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $61.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.77.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.24, while it was recorded at 65.52 for the last single week of trading, and 56.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.16%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,679 million, or 61.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.0 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -2.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 12,248,811 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 22,264,288 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 399,754,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,267,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,298 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,383,234 shares during the same period.