Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Quantum Corporation [QMCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Quantum Corporation [NASDAQ: QMCO] closed the trading session at $3.02 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.71, while the highest price level was $3.24. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Quantum Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Revenue Sequentially Increased to $95.3 Million; Strong Demand Offset by Continued Supply Chain Constraints.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.29 percent and weekly performance of -34.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -45.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 270.09K shares, QMCO reached to a volume of 6576412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quantum Corporation [QMCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QMCO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QMCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Quantum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Quantum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for QMCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

QMCO stock trade performance evaluation

Quantum Corporation [QMCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.77. With this latest performance, QMCO shares dropped by -45.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QMCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.57 for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Corporation [QMCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Corporation [QMCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +43.12. Quantum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum Corporation [QMCO] managed to generate an average of -$42,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Quantum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quantum Corporation [QMCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QMCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quantum Corporation go to 20.00%.

Quantum Corporation [QMCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $218 million, or 78.80% of QMCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QMCO stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 7,607,611, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 7,133,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.31 million in QMCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.46 million in QMCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum Corporation [NASDAQ:QMCO] by around 4,507,266 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,592,720 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 37,029,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,129,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QMCO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,016,357 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 964,172 shares during the same period.