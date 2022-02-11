Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Prologis Inc. [PLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.12%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Prologis Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. Exhibits A and B reflect the tax treatment of distributions on Prologis, Inc. common and preferred stock, respectively, as prescribed by the Internal Revenue Code.

Persons who held shares of common stock of Prologis, Inc. in their name at any time during 2021 will receive an IRS Form 1099-DIV via Computershare, Prologis’ transfer agent. Persons who held shares in “street name” during 2021 should note that the Form 1099-DIV information provided by a bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only gross distributions. Therefore, the information herein may be needed to properly complete a federal tax return.

Over the last 12 months, PLD stock rose by 37.74%. The one-year Prologis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.13. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $111.85 billion, with 739.44 million shares outstanding and 735.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, PLD stock reached a trading volume of 3093932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $174.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 100.12.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.29, while it was recorded at 152.11 for the last single week of trading, and 137.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

PLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107,194 million, or 96.80% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,360,203, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,044,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.76 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 27,158,222 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 19,652,055 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 643,118,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,928,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,581 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,212,090 shares during the same period.