Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Olin Corporation [OLN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $54.18 during the day while it closed the day at $52.71. The company report on January 27, 2022 that OLIN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS.

Olin Corporation stock has also gained 3.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLN stock has declined by -11.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.49% and lost -8.36% year-on date.

The market cap for OLN stock reached $8.58 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 158.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 2993945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olin Corporation [OLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $74.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $58, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OLN stock trade performance evaluation

Olin Corporation [OLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, OLN shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.51, while it was recorded at 51.23 for the last single week of trading, and 50.45 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45.

Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olin Corporation [OLN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to -10.70%.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,646 million, or 87.90% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,483,042, which is approximately -10.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,323,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.21 million in OLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $784.07 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly 0.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 17,775,560 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 12,790,624 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 112,805,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,371,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,590,635 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 597,800 shares during the same period.