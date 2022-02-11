Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] is 86.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ: VCNX] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.28 during the day while it closed the day at $1.94. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Vaccinex Announces $6.6 Million Private Placement.

Participants include a syndicate of existing and new shareholdersContributes to total of $10.1 million in new equity financing for January, 2022.

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that the company entered into a stock purchase agreement before the market close on January 27, 2022 with a syndicate of new and existing investors for a private placement of 5,945,943 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.11 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. The private placement is expected to close on January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. No warrants, derivatives, or financial covenants are associated with the purchase agreement.

Vaccinex Inc. stock has also gained 24.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VCNX stock has declined by -2.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.45% and gained 86.54% year-on date.

The market cap for VCNX stock reached $56.43 million, with 30.80 million shares outstanding and 26.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, VCNX reached a trading volume of 7855585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Vaccinex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.36. With this latest performance, VCNX shares gained by 66.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2996, while it was recorded at 1.6480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0336 for the last 200 days.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4532.96 and a Gross Margin at +50.56. Vaccinex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4616.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] managed to generate an average of -$739,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Vaccinex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 35.50% of VCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 623,182, which is approximately 3.756% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 395,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in VCNX stocks shares; and TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., currently with $0.21 million in VCNX stock with ownership of nearly 10.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ:VCNX] by around 98,386 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 149,651 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,290,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,538,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCNX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,419 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 75,110 shares during the same period.