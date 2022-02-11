Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Stock trading around $28.21 per share: What’s Next?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.09%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 Shareholder Letter.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Over the last 12 months, UPWK stock dropped by -50.38%. The one-year Upwork Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.01. The average equity rating for UPWK stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.49 billion, with 127.92 million shares outstanding and 116.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, UPWK stock reached a trading volume of 3191191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $49.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 110.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

UPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, UPWK shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.80, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 43.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upwork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.12.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$42,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,574 million, or 74.40% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,712,357, which is approximately 30.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,904,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.69 million in UPWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $231.49 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly -0.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 12,591,303 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 8,166,907 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 68,151,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,910,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,080,669 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,558,756 shares during the same period.