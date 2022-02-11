UBS lifts NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] price plunged by -22.58 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on February 10, 2022 that NGL Energy Partners LP Announces New Acreage Dedication for Produced Water Transportation and Disposal in the Delaware Basin.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership recently signed a new long-term produced water transportation, recycling and disposal agreement with a leading, investment grade independent producer operating within the Delaware Basin. The new dedicated long-term agreement spans an area over 300,000 acres in New Mexico and Texas and includes committed produced water volumes and recycled water services. As it has with other recent dedications, the Partnership plans to leverage its existing infrastructure and significant disposal capacity to service this new contract. “We are pleased to announce this agreement with this long-standing customer as it allows us to grow with them as they continue to develop their resource and it significantly increases our dedicated acreage portfolio in the Delaware Basin to a total of more than 660,000 acres,” said Doug White, EVP of Water Solutions.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment operates in a number of the most prolific crude oil and natural gas producing areas including the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas, the Midland Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagleford Basin in Texas.

A sum of 3986386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. NGL Energy Partners LP shares reached a high of $2.0998 and dropped to a low of $1.90 until finishing in the latest session at $1.92.

The one-year NGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.0. The average equity rating for NGL stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on NGL stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NGL Stock Performance Analysis:

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.82. With this latest performance, NGL shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NGL Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.02 and a Gross Margin at +9.20. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.19.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.28. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 587.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$639,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $90 million, or 29.40% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,717,009, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 3,620,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.98 million in NGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.65 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly -68.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 2,357,771 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 11,898,147 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,939,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,195,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 506,736 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,568 shares during the same period.