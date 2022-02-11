Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Is Currently 11.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 11.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.10. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Tupperware Renews Commitment to the National Park Foundation’s Sustainability Efforts with $2M Multi-Year Support; Doubling Down On Waste Reduction and Protection of Park Resources.

Tupperware’s first year of sponsorship provided critical support for new water bottle refill station installations, recycling and composting infrastructure, and education.

This renewed partnership will continue to build on critical support for waste reduction and protection of resources in national parks benefitting both parks and park visitors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7679551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.92%.

The market cap for TUP stock reached $878.39 million, with 49.40 million shares outstanding and 45.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.37K shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 7679551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52.

How has TUP stock performed recently?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.47. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 20.78 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $755 million, or 92.90% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,751,199, which is approximately -0.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,483,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.16 million in TUP stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $56.81 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 8,314,442 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 2,976,085 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,360,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,650,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,113,181 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 907,168 shares during the same period.