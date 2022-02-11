TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] moved down -18.00: Why It’s Important

TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TTMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.42%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, which ended on January 3, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TTMI stock dropped by -17.02%. The one-year TTM Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.95. The average equity rating for TTMI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.25 billion, with 107.10 million shares outstanding and 97.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 943.98K shares, TTMI stock reached a trading volume of 3691238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTMI shares is $17.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for TTM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for TTM Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TTM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTMI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

TTMI Stock Performance Analysis:

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.42. With this latest performance, TTMI shares dropped by -22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.67 for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.33, while it was recorded at 13.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TTM Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +15.21. TTM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78.

Return on Total Capital for TTMI is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, TTMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] managed to generate an average of -$981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.TTM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

TTMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,488 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,638,479, which is approximately 0.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,216,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.73 million in TTMI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $135.53 million in TTMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TTM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TTMI] by around 5,645,326 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 10,925,940 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 87,269,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,840,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTMI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,290,016 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,276,361 shares during the same period.