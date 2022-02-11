Toast Inc. [TOST] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -20.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] slipped around -0.12 points on 02/10/2022, while shares priced at $27.76 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Toast Announces Release Date Of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Toast will host a live video webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Toast’s investor relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the webcast and all related earnings materials will be available on our investor relations website for a period of 90 days.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 3910504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 25.84 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +17.06. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -65.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $1,222 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 4,166,389, which is approximately 50.94% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,829,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.76 million in TOST stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $101.77 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 37,969,583 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,591 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,578,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,829,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,178,751 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 270,869 shares during the same period.