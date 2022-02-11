The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 billion, down -3.69% YTD: What’s Next?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] closed the trading session at $22.97 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.84, while the highest price level was $23.58. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Forged in Flavor: Wendy’s New Hot Honey Duo of Craft Sandwiches Delivers Sweet, Sweet Heat Morning, Noon and Night.

Wendy’s Heats Up Menu with Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich and New Made to Crave Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Offering.

Wendy’s® answers the question, “where does heat meet sweet?” with the launch of the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. Marrying the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice, the hand-crafted duo packs a punch Wendy’s fans will love all day long. With the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for breakfast and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich available rest of day, Wendy’s reigns supreme when it comes to bringing flavor innovation to the Made to Crave menu.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.69 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 3171942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $26.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 22.89 for the last single week of trading, and 22.79 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 668.85. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 653.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 23.85%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,627 million, or 71.30% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately -4.871% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,084,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.26 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $369.6 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 13,818,224 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 15,597,505 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 125,177,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,593,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,132,818 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,690,862 shares during the same period.