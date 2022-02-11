SVB Leerink lifts AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] jumped around 0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.33 at the close of the session, up 1.89%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the opening of the financial markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Management will host a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business activities with analysts and investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock is now -25.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AHCO Stock saw the intraday high of $18.83 and lowest of $17.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.94, which means current price is +10.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 961.10K shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 2885739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $36.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 136.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AHCO stock performed recently?

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.66, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +14.39. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 12.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.64. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$34,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 46.50%.

Insider trade positions for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $1,312 million, or 63.00% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 8,103,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.79 million in AHCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.85 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 12,575,758 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,053 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 54,715,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,917,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,576,177 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,037,022 shares during the same period.