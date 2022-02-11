Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $6

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.61%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Super League Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Revenue Results.

Q4 2021 Revenue Expected to Exceed $6 Million, Year-over-Year Increase of Over 650%, With a Record Reach of 75 Million Monthly Metaverse Gamers.

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading network of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms, today provided selected preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SLGG stock dropped by -48.21%. The one-year Super League Gaming Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.31. The average equity rating for SLGG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $74.47 million, with 35.53 million shares outstanding and 32.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.90K shares, SLGG stock reached a trading volume of 3302872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

SLGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.61. With this latest performance, SLGG shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super League Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -888.08 and a Gross Margin at -7.75. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -907.56.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -143.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -146.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.04. Additionally, SLGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$367,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 15.20% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,006,622, which is approximately -0.202% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 808,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 million in SLGG stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.39 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly -36.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 426,475 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,671,261 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,705,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,803,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,606 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,143 shares during the same period.