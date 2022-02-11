Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell -0.17% so far this year. What now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] price plunged by -0.68 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on January 21, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2021 distributions to holders of the Company’s preferred stock.

A sum of 3001140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $11.955 and dropped to a low of $11.54 until finishing in the latest session at $11.71.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.08. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 13 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,431 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,949,755, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,161,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.49 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $162.09 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 26,378,865 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 26,057,594 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 153,745,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,182,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,351,568 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,185 shares during the same period.