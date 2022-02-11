Seagen Inc. [SGEN] Is Currently -11.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] price plunged by -11.65 percent to reach at -$16.48. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Seagen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

-Total Revenues of $1.6 Billion in 2021, Including 38 Percent Annual Increase in Total Net Product Sales to $1.4 Billion-.

A sum of 9213722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 930.20K shares. Seagen Inc. shares reached a high of $125.12 and dropped to a low of $118.00 until finishing in the latest session at $124.93.

The one-year SGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.07. The average equity rating for SGEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagen Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $189.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink dropped their target price from $179 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $154 to $132, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SGEN stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SGEN shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 6.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.61.

SGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, SGEN shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.57, while it was recorded at 137.01 for the last single week of trading, and 155.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.43 and a Gross Margin at +89.99. Seagen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.21.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now 21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.14. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] managed to generate an average of $293,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

SGEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagen Inc. go to 39.20%.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,638 million, or 91.70% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 47,288,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,341,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.82 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly -18.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 11,482,168 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 7,368,545 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 148,310,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,161,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,619 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,615,731 shares during the same period.