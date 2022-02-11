Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] moved down -8.36: Why It’s Important

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] loss -8.36% or -1.02 points to close at $11.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3005470 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that REDWOOD TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $11.73, the shares rose to $11.77 and dropped to $11.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RWT points out that the company has recorded -8.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, RWT reached to a volume of 3005470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $15.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

Trading performance analysis for RWT stock

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

There are presently around $1,027 million, or 75.10% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,373,065, which is approximately -0.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,899,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.17 million in RWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $48.84 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly 1.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwood Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 7,632,234 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 5,259,942 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 71,248,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,140,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,447,353 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 488,399 shares during the same period.