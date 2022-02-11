RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] – find out why.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] closed the trading session at $73.76 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.61, while the highest price level was $76.4292. The company report on February 2, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Dates for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announced that it will report its full year and fourth quarter 2021 results after the market close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, CF reached to a volume of 4032036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $73.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $70 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.78, while it was recorded at 73.51 for the last single week of trading, and 56.74 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,339 million, or 94.80% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,590,976, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,530,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in CF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.44 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -3.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 20,639,162 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 19,006,781 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 156,672,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,318,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,775,420 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,950,587 shares during the same period.