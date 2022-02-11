Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $11.50

Preferred Apartment Communities [NYSE: APTS] traded at a high on 02/10/22, posting a 17.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.03. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (“PAC” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 earnings after the market closes on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 5239504 as the passcode:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3550746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Preferred Apartment Communities stands at 6.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for APTS stock reached $1.09 billion, with 52.45 million shares outstanding and 51.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 587.75K shares, APTS reached a trading volume of 3550746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTS shares is $15.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on APTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Preferred Apartment Communities is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00.

How has APTS stock performed recently?

Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.91. With this latest performance, APTS shares gained by 21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.05 for Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.76 and a Gross Margin at +30.62. Preferred Apartment Communities’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.86.

Return on Total Capital for APTS is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.34. Additionally, APTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS] managed to generate an average of -$442,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Preferred Apartment Communities go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Preferred Apartment Communities [APTS]

There are presently around $499 million, or 52.80% of APTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,026,949, which is approximately -0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,815,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.53 million in APTS stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $31.54 million in APTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Preferred Apartment Communities stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Preferred Apartment Communities [NYSE:APTS] by around 3,714,346 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 1,997,045 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,082,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,793,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,438,682 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 583,447 shares during the same period.