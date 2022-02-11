Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Stock trading around $10.97 per share: What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] closed the trading session at $10.97 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.595, while the highest price level was $11.005. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for January 2022.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of January 2022, the Company had an average of 113 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company’s monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company’s drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract in the United States. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company’s operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company’s financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.82 percent and weekly performance of 4.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, PTEN reached to a volume of 3548471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PTEN stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PTEN shares from 9.25 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

PTEN stock trade performance evaluation

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.49 and a Gross Margin at -31.01. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.49.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now -13.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.02. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of -$267,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,001 million, or 84.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,763,843, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,137,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.69 million in PTEN stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $126.35 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 15,060,136 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 10,378,419 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 162,822,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,260,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,743,303 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,724 shares during the same period.