Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] moved up 2.03: Why It’s Important

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] gained 2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $9.04 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Paramount Demonstrates Sustainability Leadership in Partnership with ENERGY STAR.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has achieved 2021 ENERGY STAR labels across 100% of its office portfolio, spanning 11.3 million square feet. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ENERGY STAR certification signifies that Paramount’s assets perform within the top 25 percent for energy efficiency when compared to similar buildings nationwide.

Paramount also achieved the ENERGY STAR Tenant Space Recognition at 1325 Avenue of the Americas and is committed to partner with its tenants to encourage the adoption of the ENERGY STAR Tenant Space program within their own offices in 2022.

Paramount Group Inc. represents 218.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. PGRE stock price has been found in the range of $8.70 to $9.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 4317941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.42 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.40 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.62.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.57. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$60,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

There are presently around $1,035 million, or 64.90% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,032,562, which is approximately -0.502% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,272,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.75 million in PGRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $67.0 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 15,154,907 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,229,828 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 88,427,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,812,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,549,717 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,012,638 shares during the same period.