New Relic Inc. [NEWR] Is Currently -28.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] traded at a low on 02/09/22, posting a -28.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.23. The company report on February 9, 2022 that New Relic to Host Free Fireside Chat on Healing Racial Trauma with Author Minda Harts.

In honor of Black History Month, New Relic Chief People and Diversity Officer Tracy Williams to facilitate fireside chat with Minda Harts, author of Right Within.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced that it will host a free virtual event for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and their allies in the technology industry. Led by author of Right Within, Minda Harts, and facilitated by New Relic’s Chief People and Diversity Officer Tracy Williams, the event will discuss how to deal with microaggressions, heal from racial trauma, and find relief from invisible workplace burdens. This FutureTalks series is focused on building and healing the foundation for the future of you, your career, and your influence working in technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9098787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Relic Inc. stands at 7.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $4.94 billion, with 64.28 million shares outstanding and 51.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 9098787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $127.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NEWR stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NEWR shares from 89 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 7.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41.

How has NEWR stock performed recently?

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.25. With this latest performance, NEWR shares dropped by -24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.09, while it was recorded at 99.45 for the last single week of trading, and 82.84 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.50 and a Gross Margin at +72.81. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.85.

Return on Total Capital for NEWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.93. Additionally, NEWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] managed to generate an average of -$88,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]

There are presently around $6,187 million, or 88.40% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,324,905, which is approximately 1.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,259,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.18 million in NEWR stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $545.9 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Relic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 4,211,774 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 3,182,133 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,275,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,669,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,669 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 579,204 shares during the same period.