Morgan Stanley lifts OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.94 during the day while it closed the day at $1.79. The company report on February 10, 2022 that OneConnect Makes Forbes Blockchain 50 2022 List for Advanced Trade and Financing Solutions.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or “the Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions, has made it on to the Forbes Blockchain 50 2022 list for the second consecutive year, as OneConnect continues developing its cutting-edge solutions to facilitate trade and financing.

The latest Forbes list, released on February 8, honors industry-leading companies with top performances in blockchain applications. Those that made the list include Adobe, A16Z, Paradigm, Coinbase, Microsoft, as well as Chinese conglomerates such as Ant Group, Tencent and Baidu.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCFT stock has declined by -36.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.79% and lost -27.53% year-on date.

The market cap for OCFT stock reached $698.10 million, with 369.69 million shares outstanding and 236.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 2883876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFT shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

OCFT stock trade performance evaluation

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -27.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2522, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3232 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112 million, or 17.80% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,324,868, which is approximately -24.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 9,765,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.7 million in OCFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.92 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 16.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 13,324,755 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,350,041 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 36,818,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,493,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,329,975 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,861,044 shares during the same period.