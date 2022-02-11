Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] moved up 1.11: Why It’s Important

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Per Share Net Income of $0.34 and Normalized FFO of $0.47 in Fourth Quarter.

Robust Double-Digit Growth in Full-Year Net Income, NFFO and AFFO per Share.

A sum of 3735478 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.95M shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $22.11 and dropped to a low of $21.74 until finishing in the latest session at $21.87.

The one-year MPW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.32. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $25.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21.50 to $24, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 21.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,464 million, or 84.00% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,509,316, which is approximately 1.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,505,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $650.88 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -3.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 32,230,055 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 36,464,729 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 415,094,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,789,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,575,381 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,808,954 shares during the same period.