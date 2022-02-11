Market cap of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] reaches 2.66B – now what?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.78 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that UPDATE – Replays of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series Are Now Available.

The video replays and slide decks of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series are now available. To access the archive, please visit the series’ website at:.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is now 18.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBLK Stock saw the intraday high of $27.75 and lowest of $26.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.73, which means current price is +43.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 3132973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $33.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.40, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79.

How has SBLK stock performed recently?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.73. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.06 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 25.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.34 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.74. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of $53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,490 million, or 59.50% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,181,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.12 million in SBLK stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $51.73 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 5,797,764 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 10,676,337 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,411,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,885,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,734 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,876,175 shares during the same period.