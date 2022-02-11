Market cap of Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] reaches 8.18M – now what?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] gained 23.68% on the last trading session, reaching $4.70 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Regional Health Properties Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Regional Health Properties Inc. represents 1.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.18 million with the latest information. RHE stock price has been found in the range of $4.00 to $5.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.57K shares, RHE reached a trading volume of 6824736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Health Properties Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RHE stock

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.68. With this latest performance, RHE shares gained by 21.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.05 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.44.

Return on Total Capital for RHE is now 2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 813.43. Additionally, RHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] managed to generate an average of -$37,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Regional Health Properties Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.80% of RHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,610, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 15,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in RHE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $58000.0 in RHE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regional Health Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE] by around 37,706 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 74,488 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 22,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,650 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 67,714 shares during the same period.