Market cap of Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] reaches 4.43B – now what?

Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: IRDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.17%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Iridium Names Kathy Morgan as New Chief Legal Officer.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Kathy Morgan has been named its Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Morgan assumed this position effective January 1, 2022, succeeding former CLO Tom Hickey. Previously, she served as Iridium’s Vice President of Corporate Law.

Morgan joined Iridium in 2008 to assist with the company’s corporate development and financing activities that culminated in Iridium’s listing as a public company. She’s worked closely over the years with Iridium’s finance organization on Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) matters, equity offerings, financings, investor relations, executive compensation, and human resources activities, led Iridium’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and has supported Iridium’s Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, IRDM stock dropped by -29.87%. The one-year Iridium Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.46. The average equity rating for IRDM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.43 billion, with 132.87 million shares outstanding and 118.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 950.81K shares, IRDM stock reached a trading volume of 4834964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRDM shares is $48.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price from $37 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Iridium Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IRDM stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IRDM shares from 35.50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iridium Communications Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRDM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

IRDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, IRDM shares dropped by -16.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.30, while it was recorded at 32.55 for the last single week of trading, and 39.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iridium Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.08 and a Gross Margin at +23.58. Iridium Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.61.

Return on Total Capital for IRDM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.59. Additionally, IRDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] managed to generate an average of -$108,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Iridium Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

IRDM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iridium Communications Inc. go to 10.00%.

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,609 million, or 85.50% of IRDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRDM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,454,857, which is approximately 2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,073,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.75 million in IRDM stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $378.4 million in IRDM stock with ownership of nearly -0.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iridium Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:IRDM] by around 5,849,772 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,262,447 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 100,833,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,945,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRDM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,615,463 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 537,742 shares during the same period.