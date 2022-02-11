Market cap of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] reaches 105.86M – now what?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.14. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Cleveland Clinic.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Cleveland Clinic to make it the official healthcare provider of the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock has also gained 4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOFV stock has declined by -48.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.14% and lost -25.00% year-on date.

The market cap for HOFV stock reached $105.86 million, with 95.04 million shares outstanding and 58.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, HOFV reached a trading volume of 4261718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOFV shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -27.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.95 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5260, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7209 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.60% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,825,930, which is approximately 5.239% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,625,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 million in HOFV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.19 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly 13.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 2,166,887 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,940,923 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,368,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,476,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,214 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 406,583 shares during the same period.