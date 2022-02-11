Market cap of EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] reaches 147.42M – now what?

EMCORE Corporation [NASDAQ: EMKR] price plunged by -30.90 percent to reach at -$1.82. The company report on February 9, 2022 that EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results.

EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace and defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021 (1Q22). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

For 1Q22, consolidated revenue was $42.2 million, comprised of $9.9 million from the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment and $32.3 million from the Broadband segment. Net income was $2.4 million and $5.3 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million.

A sum of 3008158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 393.05K shares. EMCORE Corporation shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $3.90 until finishing in the latest session at $4.07.

The one-year EMKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.4. The average equity rating for EMKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMKR shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for EMCORE Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for EMCORE Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on EMKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EMCORE Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

EMKR Stock Performance Analysis:

EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.00. With this latest performance, EMKR shares dropped by -38.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.80 for EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EMCORE Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.30 and a Gross Margin at +38.81. EMCORE Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

EMCORE Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

EMKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMCORE Corporation go to 15.00%.

EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 71.50% of EMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMKR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 2,680,094, which is approximately 36.569% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,676,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.76 million in EMKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.04 million in EMKR stock with ownership of nearly 0.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EMCORE Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in EMCORE Corporation [NASDAQ:EMKR] by around 4,676,465 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 6,659,466 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,043,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,379,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMKR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,299,916 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,370,769 shares during the same period.