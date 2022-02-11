Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 26.44M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] closed the trading session at $0.80 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.722, while the highest price level was $0.846. The company report on January 21, 2022 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Enters into Two Separate Equity Acquisition Agreements to Acquire Significant Stakes in Household Appliance Service and Property Management Firms.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary E-Home (Pingtan) Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”), have entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement (the “Agreement A”) with Putian YouYou Cleaning Co., Ltd. (“YouYou”) and its individual shareholder to acquire 60% of the equity interests in YouYou from Wang Guoqing, who holds 100% of the equity interests of YouYou, a professional cleaning and property management company in China.

Meanwhile, the Company and E-Home Pingtan have also entered into another Equity Transfer Agreement (the “Agreement B”) with Shenzhen Chinese Enterprises Industrial LianBao Appliance Service Co., Ltd. (“LianBao”) and its shareholders (collectively, the “Sellers”) to acquire 40% of the equity interests in LianBao from the Sellers, a Chinese household appliance service firm.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.98 percent and weekly performance of 6.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, EJH reached to a volume of 6344045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -35.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.66% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.65 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3417, while it was recorded at 0.7470 for the last single week of trading.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 23,985, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 21,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 57,716 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 40,310 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 40,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,716 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 40,310 shares during the same period.